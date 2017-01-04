Tiny & Bam Bam: Wednesday’s Adoption Pets 1/4/17

by CW6 News Team

Pet’s Name: Tiny & Bam Bam

Breed: Shih Tzu/ Chihuahua

Age: 5 months old

Sex: Tiny is Female, Bam Bam is male

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website:TheRescuedDog.org

Meet Tiny and Bam Bam, from The Rescued Dog. Tiny is an adorable Shih Tzu-Chihuahua mix, and what she lacks in stature she makes up for with her huge personality. She enjoys running around in the yard and sunbathing. Tiny loves to snuggle, and will fall asleep right on your chest or neck. At 5 months of age, Tiny weighs 3-pounds, and may reach 7-pounds, full grown. Adopters will need to take her diminutive size into consideration when deciding if she’s the right dog for your family. She’s does much better when she’s in the companionship of a confident dog. In fact, she’s ideal with her buddy Bam Bam, who also happens to be a champion snuggler. Bam Bam seems to understand at an early age when it’s time to play and when it’s time to chill out. He weighs 3.5 pounds now, and could be 10, full grown. Bam Bam and Tiny both love to play with other pups. Since they’re just puppies, they’re still working on their basic commands, recall and house-training. They still have accidents from time to time, but at 5 months of age, that’s to be expected. Tiny and/or Bam Bam has caught your eye, please go to TheRescuedDog.org and fill out an adoption application, and make 2017 the best year of your life!