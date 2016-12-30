Tips to keeping your new years resolution

by Amanda Shotsky

((SAN DIEGO)) As 2016 comes to a close many are looking to the new year as an open invitation to make some changes Studies show the most common new years resolutions include staying fit, saving money and spending time with family and friends. And according to new research you have less than a 20 percent chance to make your new year’s resolution last all year. Life coach Dennis Procopio says a lot of times it has to do with people’s fear of failure. His advice is to accept failure as part of the process. Also, break up the year into a series of moments and work to achieve goals in steps, rather than tackling the whole year at once.