Top 5 areas you can catch the flu

by Kelsey Meksto

Reported by U.S. Health Works

The rate of influenza cases in the San Diego region is running 82 percent above last flu season — 881 compared to 313 in the same period – county health officials reported late last week.

1. Office

K eyboards at work often have more bacteria than toilets.

Telephones catch water droplets when you talk, and bacteria sits there and multiplies when you’re on a call.

Office kitchen mugs/utensils are dirtier than a typical home kitchen because dishes sit for longer and it’s always the same sponge.

2. Grocery Store, Gas station or Mall

Shopping carts are re-used often and are rarely cleaned.

Child seats are a culprit for young children who put things in their mouths wherever they are.

ATMS / Credit Card Pads are used all the time by many people and never cleaned.

Gas station pump handles are always being touched and not cleaned.

Your cell phone after touching handles, greeting people, and touching produce or other products and then putting them back.

3. Home

Kitchens are usually more bacteria filled than bathrooms, especially refrigerator handles, which people forget to clean.

TV remotes are a great way to transfer germs, like after eating a bag of chips than grabbing the device.

Shoe bottoms typically can track anything into your home.

4. Airplanes

Airplane bathrooms are actually the most contaminated of all public bathrooms. That’s because people from all over the world use them and the blue flushing fluid can put e-coli moisture into the air … which is already 50% re-circulated.

Cramped seating makes it easy to get coughed on by the person next to you .

Re-circulating air : moisture/water droplets in the air filters can harbor different flu germs

5. Elevators, Escalators and Other Transportation

Everyone presses the buttons but rarely does anyone clean them!

Children commonly use the railing and bring sickness home with them.