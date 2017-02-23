Tow truck driver killed in hit and run on SR-52

((SAN DIEGO)) A tow truck driver was struck and killed in a hit and run on the 52 east. It happened right around rush hour near Mast blvd. Traffic was backed up for miles as CHP investigated the incident. The employee from Road One towing stopped to help a disabled trash truck on the shoulder when he was fatally hit by a driver. Co-workers gathered at the scene to show support. The driver suspected in the hit and run was stopped by an off duty officer a short time later and taken into custody. CHP says he is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.