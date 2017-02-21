Town Hall meeting called for affordable health care

SAN DIEGO, CA — Today, February 21st, Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest is joining dozens of community partners and hundreds of community members to stand up for life-saving affordable health care in an emergency town hall for the 49th Congressional District organized by the Fight For Our Health coalition. Congress member Darrell Issa (CA-49) was invited to join the town hall and listen to constituent’s concerns regarding the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“The Affordable Care Act has allowed millions of men, women, and families to access much-needed health care all across this country,” said Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest CEO Darrah Johnson. Repealing the Affordable Care Act without having a replacement plan will harm millions of people who have relied on coverage through the ACA.”

Johnson continued, “Under the ACA more people – especially women – have been able to access reproductive health services, like contraception, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and STI testing.

Planned Parenthood health centers saw 16,549 patients in Congressional District 49 in 2015 and provided contraception to over 8,500 patients in the district. We urge Congressmember Issa to stand with the women, men, and families that rely on Planned Parenthood for health care. “

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest stands against Congressional attacks to repeal the Affordable Care Act and strip millions of women and families from care. We will continue to work with legislators and the local, state, and federal level to fight back against these attacks and to advocate for policies that help people access health care.