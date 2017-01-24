TRAIN Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see TRAIN live at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 14th, 2017! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Just ahead of the highly-anticipated release of their tenth studio album, a girl a bottle a boat, San Francisco-natives TRAIN today announce their PLAY THAT SONG TOUR, set to hit over 45 stops across North America.

Fans will have a chance to witness the band perform tracks from the latest album – including their newest and current hit single “Play That Song,” which continues to ascend the charts – along with a number of their signature Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Drive By”. The tour will feature O.A.R as special guests while pop songstress Natasha Bedingfield is set to join as the tour opener.

TRAIN – PLAY THAT SONG TOUR

Sunday, May 14th, 2017

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale Friday, January 27th at Ticketmaster.com.

