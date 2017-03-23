Training for the future: Pershing Middle School hosts Special Olympics

SAN DIEGO – Young athletes are at home tonight with a bright colored ribbon they can be proud of after taking part in a day-long competition in San Carlos.

The inaugural event is helping prepare students to one day compete in the Special Olympics.

Over the last month student athletes from schools throughout San Diego Unified have trained for this moment. It’s a chance to be eligible to someday compete in the Special Olympics.

The day, filled with fun and competition leaves disabilities on the sideline.

“We have children with autism, we have students with intellectual disabilities, we have students that are higher functioning and maybe have some learning disabilities so the challenge varies from kid to kid,” said Chris Ahrens, adaptive physical education teacher, Pershing Middle School.

“It’s such a good experience this is going to be something to look back on for so long this is really really great and so much fun too,” said volunteer, Maya Kaufmann.

The Special Olympics organizes field days like this around the country to raise awareness about the abilities of their athletes but this is the first time its hosted an event for students from sixth through eighth grade.

“They are learning to follow directions for the ready, set, go. They are learning to do teamwork and cheer for their peers,” said Ahrens.

Students participate in one running event, a throwing event and one jumping event.

“I won first place and it feels good,” said young athlete, Lupita Espinoza Caro.

Pershing Middle School in San Carlos hosted the event and organizers say it helps bring the community together.

“It is just about having fun and not having a care in the world and that’s kind of what these kids do,” said volunteer, Samantha Yaugman.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa