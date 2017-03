Travel and Adventure Show This Weekend 3/3

Don’t miss out on the Travel and Adventure Show this weekend and receive 50% off tickets on Meals and Steals: http://mealsandsteals.cw6sandiego.com/Travel-and-Adventure-Show/San-Diego/92101/deals/50-the-Travel-and-Adventure-Show-on-March-4th-and-March-5th/117107/989