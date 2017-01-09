Tree falls on moving vehicle killing North County man

by Phil Farrar

Fallbrook, CA – A man was killed when a tree fell on the minivan he was driving. The 84-year old driver from Fallbrook was driving his 2007 Toyota Sienna Mini Van Northbound on Willow Glen Road when an old oak tree uprooted and came crashing down on his vehicle.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt says this was a freak of nature. “It appears at this time it is just a tragic unfortunate accident. This gentleman was just driving down the road. And the tree fell right on top of him. There was nothing he could do. No type of evasive action he could take.”

The CHP says by noon, there were more than 400 crashes on county roads and highways.

One involved two students who were headed to classes at San Marcos High School. One rear ended the other. One of the cars rolled down a 20-foot embankment. Both of the students are ok.