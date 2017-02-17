Tree topples home in La Jolla: Storm brings power outages, flooding too

SAN DIEGO – The storms rolling in are living up to the hype. Heavy downpours and violent winds are spreading across the county.

“We have 170 weather stations and this one looks like a very significant weather system,” Brian D’Agostino said who is the Meteorology Program Manager at SDG&E.

CW6 was invited inside the weather intelligence center at SDG&E where they’re watching this storm’s every move, so they can respond quickly.

“We look at branches that could be dying and we go in and take care of those in advance,” he added.

These powerful gusts and already-saturated Earth are sure to bring down trees and power lines. Falling trees can also uproot gas lines.

“If you see lines down, always assume they’re live. Don’t touch them, call 911,” D’Agostino said.

And before you find yourself in the dark tonight, check flashlight batteries and if your power does go out, check SDG&E’s website for estimated restoration times.

“Just the other day, the waves were coming up over the pier. Just insane.”

The strongest winds will be along the coast. Lifeguards are ready. Swift water rescue teams and fire rescue crews are fully staffed and they’re begging you, obey all signs and barricades.

“Don’t try to walk through water. There could be hidden things underneath. It can be like a vacuum and suck you down,” Chris Webber said, who is the Assistant Chief of Emergency Services.

And if you’re inside your car, move to the roof if the water continues to rise.

Friday afternoon, the airport clocked wind gusts at 40 miles per hour. There are a number of cancellations, many airlines are waiving those change fees.

“It’s windy. Going to be difficult to drive, stay home if you can,” Assistant Chief Webber added.

There’s also an abundant supply of free sandbags being given out across the county to prevent flooding. Check Ready San Diego.org for locations in your area