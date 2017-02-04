Truck Crushes Small Car in 805 Accident

SAN DIEGO- Shortly after 11 a.m today, California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the northbound side of Interstate 805, just north of Interstate 8.

One passenger was rescued from a Mazda Miata convertible, after a GMC 3-Axle truck had blown a tire and swerve into the convertible which then crashed into the center divide. Both driver and passenger of the car were transported by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. There were no injuries to the driver and 8-year-old passenger of the truck.

A SigAlert was issued by the CHP as two lanes were closed for three hours.

(Video will be available after 10 p.m.)



