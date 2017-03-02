Trump plans to meet sailors, ship builders to push Pentagon upgrade

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will head to the Navy’s newest, most sophisticated vessel Thursday, March 2nd, as he seeks to prolong the glow from his well-received address to Congress and provide a jolt of momentum to his governing agenda.

The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is currently berthed in Newport News shipyard, Virginia, as it readies for its final sea trials as the first of a new class of flat-top ships to take to the seas. The hulking giant will provide Trump the showman with a dramatic $13 billion metaphor for his plan to boost the Navy’s 270 vessels to around 350.

But before Trump gets too high on the success of his speech Tuesday night and the projection of power he will use as his backdrop, he might do well to pay heed to the pitfalls that could await him as well. Trump faces challenges to his military ambitions, in part because he has promised to “demolish and destroy ISIS,” as he mentioned on Tuesday night, in connection to the plan he has solicited from his generals to combat the terror group.

He also will have to battle Pentagon bureaucracy to achieve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness he has pledged to deliver and battle Congress to get the funds needed to make the investment he desires in the military.