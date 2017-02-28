Tulip: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 2/28/17

Dog: Tulip

Breed: Yorkie/Papillon

Age: 3 years old

Sex: spayed female

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Tulip is a Papillon/Yorkie mix who came to Maltese & More Rescue through a local shelter. She was one of 11 dogs taken from a hoarder. Tulip gave birth to three adorable puppies, all of whom have been adopted, and now it’s Tulips turn to find a family of her own. Tulip has a gentle, yet playful personality, especially when she gets to know you. She’s good with dogs, and could live with or without other dogs in the home. She isn’t keen on cats, however. She never learned to walk on a leash, so she’ll need someone with patience to work on her training. She does enjoy going on car rides, and will ride shot gun and look out the window. She quiet and rarely barks, but she’ll definitely let you know when the doorbell rings or someone gets a little too close to the house. She’s a very pretty girl with a silky coat that doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, and she’s happiest when hanging out with her foster family while they watch TV. If you’re interested in meeting Tulip, just google Maltese And More Rescue and you’ll get to their website where you can fill out an adoption application.

