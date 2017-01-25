TV icon Mary Tyler Moore passes away at age 80, publicist says

by Kelsey Meksto

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died Wednesday at the age of 80, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said.

She had been long battling diabetes, and her condition had worsened to the point that her family members rushed to the hospital to say their final words.

At age 33, Moore was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed around the start of her career on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. The show debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single 30-something career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed by feminists and fans alike as the first modern woman’s sitcom.

But that wasn’t the role which catapulted her into stardom.

Moore first found fame playing Laura Petrie, the wife on the “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which ran for five seasons beginning in 1961.

“Today beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” she said. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Credit: CNN