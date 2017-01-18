Two area middle schools win 100K science lab contest

The schools in San Diego and Escondido will use the money to build a state of the art STEM lab

by Amy DuPont

ESCONDIDO- The science departments at two area middle schools are $100,000 richer. The schools won a nation-wide contest to build a science lab of their dreams.

The science teachers Del Dios Academy of Science and Arts will use their prize money to transform an old wood shop into a high tech STEM lab. It’s a project only made possible thanks to a staff vision and community support. STEM stands of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The “Fab School Labs” contest was designed to drive student interest in STEM by providing public middle schools the chance to create a dream stem lab; giving students access to the latest learning tools and technologies.

More than 200 schools applied for the money by submitting a video essay. The contest organizers chose their top 25, and then the public voted on-line for their favorite. Two of the five grand prize winners are right here in Southern California. Teachers at the Harriet Tubman Village Charter School in San Diego and the Del Dios Academy in Escondido have $100,000 to spend on their students. “I see an opportunity for students to use technology they haven’t been exposed to before. Technology they are still learning that is really cutting edge; robotics, coding, even to the point of bio-tech as well.”, explains Del Dios science teacher Gregory Fryan.

Neither school has received it’s check yet. The plan is to purchase the new technology over the summer and open the new stem labs when students return in September.