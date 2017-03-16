Two arrests in connection with fatal shooting of motorist Catherine Kennedy

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – Escondido police announced two arrests in connection

with a North County gang shooting that killed a woman who happened to be

passing by while driving home from church.

The suspects — a 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy — were involved

in a dispute over graffiti when one of them allegedly opened fire in the 1900

block of East Grand Avenue in Escondido shortly after 9 p.m. March 7, according

to police.

A stray bullet struck 55-year-old Catherine Kennedy in the head as she

drove past the site of the gang dispute. Her silver Toyota Camry then veered

off the roadway and crashed to a halt into a parked car.

Medics took the Escondido resident to Palomar Medical Center, where she

was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not immediately release the suspects’ names. Cathy Kennedy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony Friday. The two suspects will also be arraigned Friday in court, they are both are facing murder charges