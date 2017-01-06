Two hospitals in San Diego fined thousands for lapses in care

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two hospitals in San Diego County have been fined by the California Department of Public Health for lapses in care that resulted in the death of one patient and an unplanned hysterectomy for another.

In one case, Scripps Mercy Hospital was fined $100,000 for an incident in which a patient with self-inflicted stab wounds jumped out of a 10th floor window and died after a 60-foot fall in May 2014.

According to a CDPH report, Scripps Health staff reviewed protocols for dealing with suicidal patients and new standards were developed for assessing them.

In the other case, two lap sponges were left in the abdomen of a woman following a January 2015 surgery at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside for a ruptured ectopic pregnancy, in which the egg attaches itself outside the uterus.

The sponges caused an infection that led damaged both ovaries, her fallopian tubes, uterus and cervix, requiring a second operation to remove them, the CDPH reported.

The state health agency said the hospital revised its monitoring policy, re-educated its nursing and surgical tech staff on the counting process for medical equipment, terminated a registered nurse and suspended a scrub tech for three days. The CDPH fined Tri-City $47,025.

Neither hospital immediately commented on the fines.