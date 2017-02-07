Two men arrested for smuggling 1,000 pounds of marijuana aboard a vessel

1/3

2/3

3/3





SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents arrested two suspected smugglers after finding more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana hidden on board a pleasure craft Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 6, at approximately 2 p.m., AMO agents on patrol in a 38-foot SAFE boat, encountered a 26-foot vessel attempting to dock at the transient docks on Shelter Island in San Diego as it returned from Mexico waters. Agents boarded the vessel after they became suspicious of the vessel and the two men onboard.

Agents interviewed the men and determined that the men were both citizens of Mexico and had entered the country illegally.

Agents conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel which revealed several packages of marijuana hidden inside a compartment. The boat was taken to a secure facility and several more hidden compartments were located throughout the boat filled with more packages of marijuana. A total of 66 packages were removed. The marijuana tallied 1,192 pounds total.

The marijuana and two suspected smugglers, ages 23 and 48, were turned over to the San Diego Marine Task Force.