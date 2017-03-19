Two men stabbed after argument

SAN DIEGO – A fight between four people early Sunday morning leaves two men stabbed.

It happened at 1100 6th Ave. According to San Diego Police, one man was stabbed in the lower back and left arm. The other man was stabbed in the lower abdomen and hand.

The 28 year old victims were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects were described as two black males in their 20’s. One was wearing a grey hoodies and the other was wearing a red flannel and 6′ tall.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating.