Two MLB players die in separate wrecks

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who helped his team win two pennants and a World Series, was killed Saturday in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic, the team said Sunday. He was 25.

Another Dominican player, former major leaguer Andy Marte, 33, died Sunday in a separate wreck in the Caribbean nation, MLB.com reported.

Ventura pitched in the 2014 and 2015 World Series and helped the Royals win a world championship in 2015, the statement said. He was drafted by the club in 2013, had a 38-31 career pitching record and started in nine postseason games.

Reports from the Dominican Republic said the crash happened on a highway in Rancho Arriba, a town in the province of San Jose de Ocoa, according to an article by mlb.com on the Royals official website.

Ventura’s hometown is Las Terrenas, where the funeral services are expected to take place, the article said.