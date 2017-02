Lockdown lifted from schools in San Diego area

Two schools in San Diego were placed under lockdown Wednesday morning, February 15th.

A group of men were seen walking near the campuses and one appeared to have had a gun on his person.

Shari Winet, communications director for the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), confirmed lockdowns for Morse High School, 69 Skyline Dr., and Fulton Elementary High School, 7055 Skyline Drive.

At 11:50 both lockdowns were lifted. No one was injured.