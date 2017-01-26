Two tuberculosis cases reported in the county

by Kelsey Meksto

Two new, unrelated cases of active tuberculosis that may have exposed others have been reported at Sweetwater High School and Hilltop High School Learning Center, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency. Both schools are part of the Sweetwater Union High School District.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease.

“But when it does occur it can be treated and cured with medication, so that’s why it’s important to identify those who may have been exposed.”

The period of potential exposure at Sweetwater High School, located at 2900 Highland Avenue, San Diego, was from Oct. 2 to Dec. 16. HHSA is working with school officials to notify individuals that may have been exposed and is offering no cost testing to students and staff on Mon. Feb. 13, from 8:30 a. m. to 2:30 p.m. at the school.

HHSA is also working with officials to notify individuals who potentially may have been exposed at the Hilltop Learning Center, an alternative education school located on the Hilltop High School campus at 555 Claire Ave. in Chula Vista. Individuals may have been exposed to TB between Sept. 22 and Dec. 8. Testing for those students will take place at the school on Wed. Feb. 1 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For individuals with symptoms of TB, or who are immune-compromised, it is important that the individual sees their medical provider to rule out TB.

There were 258 TB cases reported in San Diego County in 2016 and 234 cases reported in 2015.

For more information on this potential exposure, call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.