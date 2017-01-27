U.S. companies facing boycotts in Mexico

by Amanda Shotsky

((San Diego)) – U.S. companies in Mexico could be taking a major hit. A new campaign is encouraging people across the border to stop buying American products. Like many movements this one is gaining traction online. It comes on the tails of a contentious week between the new U.S. administration and Mexico. SDSU professor Catalina Amuedo-Dorantes says the boycott could have a major impact if it goes on long term.

“We could lose a lot of American jobs if Mexicans decide not to purchase our products,” she says.

The boycott comes in response to President Trump’s first week in office where he wasted no time signing executive orders to start building a border wall and proposing a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for it.

Starbucks is already responding to the boycott saying it had invested millions in Mexico and has created more than 7,000 jobs. This as the #Adiosstarbucks is already going viral.