U.S. Customs and Border Protection releases specifics on border wall

Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking for design proposals and prototypes of President Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

The agency released specifics on Friday, for the first time on how tough the barrier must be.

CBP posted online two different options for contractors: one proposal must be for a solid concrete wall, another is for a wall with a “see-through component/capability” that is operationally advantageous.

 

 

