UC San Diego Physics Professor part of landmark celestial discovery

Adam Burgasser part of team that discovered 7 Earth like planets, 3 of which could have liquid water

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11



6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11



11/11























It’s a landmark discovery that is quite literally out of this world. A UC San Diego physics professor is among a small group of scientists around the world that have spotted earth-like planets that, cosmically speaking, are pretty close to Earth.

“We discovered a star that has seven earth-sized planets around it and that is unprecedented. We haven’t seen a star that has seven planets around it yet and we haven’t seen a star that has seven earth-sized planets around it yet,” said Professor Burgasser.

That star is called Trappist One and it’s about 40-light years away from Earth. It’s not only cooler than our sun, it’s also much smaller. Its diameter is only about 8% that of our sun. Then, there are those planets orbiting it, three of them potentially have liquid water on the surface.

“I think one of the most exciting things about our discovery, not just that we found some planets, but we potentially found some planets that have the ingredients, the system, the temperature that could potentially support life,” Burgasser said.

The star is Trappist One, the planets are Trappist with letters. The ones in the so-called habitable zone are Trappist E, F and G. They were discovered after Burgasser and his colleagues aimed a giant telescope at the star for 20-days. That’s when they realized how many Trappist planets there were.

“As the planet passes in front of it, it dims it just a little bit about 1%. As it does that, you are blocking the starlight with the planet,” the Professor said.

The planets that could potentially have liquid water and host life are much closer to their star than we are to our sun. But in celestial terms, it’s all relative. “We’re a certain distance from the sun. These planets are much, much closer in so even though the star is much dimmer, they are much closer in and as a result they get basically the same amount of radiation that we get here from our sun.”

So apart from the “cool factor”, the groundbreaking nature of this discovery, CW6 asked Burgasser why us earthlings should care about some planets and a star that would take 40-years to get to, if you could travel at the speed of light. “Is the life on Earth special and unique or is it actually quite common in the universe?… I think the exciting thing is that we are now in the era where we are actually making quantitative measurements to answer that question,” Professor Burgasser noted.

Burgasser and his colleagues will soon be able to be a lot more sure about whether water exists on the Trappist planets. After decades of planning and design, in 2018 NASA will launch the James Webb Space Telescope, a far larger and far more technologically advanced telescope than the Hubble Telescope. Seems we’re in for some exciting astrological discoveries.