UK police investigating ‘firearms incident’ outside British Parliament

London (CNN) – UK police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British Parliament in London and have put the entire Westminster area on lockdown.

A police officer was stabbed, the leader of the House of Commons said.

The Parliament building, roads and Westminster underground station have been secured by police.

A car crashed into the fence outside the Houses of Parliament.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter they were called at approximately 2:40 pm to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge and that it was being treated as a firearms incident.

