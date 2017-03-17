Union nurses show support for Obamacare at Rep. Duncan Hunter’s office

(El Cajon) As the fight over health care continues, nurses from local hospitals are taking a side. A group of nurses went to local congressional offices Friday to say why they support the Affordable Care Act Obamacare.

“I support people having health care,” says retired nurse John Tim Uliasz, “I think we should have health care for everyone.”

The nurses met with Representative Duncan Hunter’s Deputy Chief of Staff. The Republican Congressman has been vocal about wanting to repeal Obamacare, so the nurses dropped off a petition asking Hunter not to vote for the proposed American Health Care Act.

“The folks at the lower end of that, Medi-Cal, might lose benefits,” says Registered Nurse Gregory Lutz, “It wouldn’t capture the lower level of income and people would go without care.”

The American Health Care Act is expected to come up for a vote in Congress next week. Hunter’s spokesperson says the Congressman is leaning towards voting for it.

“He’s reviewing it and by the time there’s an actual vote on the house floor, he’ll make a decision on which way he’s going to go with it,” says Michael Harrison, Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Duncan Hunter.

All the registered nurses gathered outside Hunter’s office say they’ve seen firsthand the positive impact Obamacare has had.

“I worked in the neo-natal intensive care unit. The parents would come in under the Affordable Care Act when they had a sick baby and they had access to some services that would help them get through it,” adds Uliasz.

As the meeting ended, the nurses offered to speak with Hunter about they’re experiences. The nurses also took a petition to Representative Darrell Issa’s office in Vista.