A United Kingdom Advance Screening Giveaway

Fox Searchlight is releasing A UNITED KINGDOM in theaters on Friday, February 24th. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening!

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

A UNITED KINGDOM

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 7 p.m.

