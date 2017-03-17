Update: Interstate 8 construction continues

EL CENTRO – Traffic on westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) at Gordons Well Road will be reduced to a single lane and shifted to the eastbound I-8. Both travel directions will be on the I-8 eastbound lanes, divided by k-rail, from just west of Gordons Well Road to just east of the All American Canal Bridge. This traffic switch is necessary to pave that remaining portion of the highway.

I-8 Westbound Off-Ramp to Gordons Well Road – Detour

Traffic will continue west on I-8 past Gordons Well Road to Brock Research Center Road

Exit Brock Research Center Road; turn left over Brock Research Center Road overpass

Turn left onto I-8 Eastbound on-ramp; continue east on I-8; Exit Gordons Well Road

I-8 Westbound On-Ramp from Gordons Well Road – Detour

Motorists will take the I-8 eastbound on-ramp

Continue east on I-8 eastbound then exit at Grays Well Road; turn left at Grays Well Road

Follow detour signs to enter I-8 westbound on-ramp

Motorists traveling in Imperial County east of El Centro are urged to plan ahead for potential delays. The I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project which will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on I-8 in Imperial County from SR-111 to the California/Arizona border. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads.

Construction began in 2016 on the first of three segments. The remaining two segments will begin in 2017. Work will be completed by 2019.

