Valentina: Monday’s Adoption Pet 2/20/17

Name: Valentina

Breed: Cairn Terrier Mix

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

Valentina is a 3-year-old, 13-pound Cairn Terrier with tan wirey hair. This shaggy little girl was rescued from the streets of Tijuana about a month ago and is the sweetest little girl. Happy, loving and appreciative of this second chance she’s been given. She’s great with dogs, cats and children. Valentina is crate trained, but she’s not yet housebroken. We’re hoping we can find her an adoptive family who can work with her to train her to be an indoor dog, or at least a foster family who would step up and help with her training so that she can find a good permanent home. Valentina is not very vocal and does very well in the car. She’s healthy, spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccinations and medical care. If you’d like to meet Valentina to see if she’s a dog you’d like to adopt or foster, please fill out an application at ARWOB.org and a volunteer will get back with you to schedule a meet and greet.

