Valley High School of Escondido recognized for innovative programs

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – Valley High School of Escondido is one of 35 model continuation schools around the state, so named by the California Department of Education.

The schools were recognized late Wednesday for operating innovative academic programs that help prepare at-risk students for 21st century careers and college, said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson.

Valley High was the only one of the honored schools to be located in San Diego County.

“I applaud the dedicated administration and staff on their work to assist and motivate at-risk students and help them reach their full potential,” Torlakson said. “The positive and nurturing climate these schools have created inspires students to do well in their academic work and also to

contribute to their communities.”

Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students 16 to 18 years old who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school and are at risk of not completing their education.

The named schools were selected from an application process that involved effectiveness, assessments and use of data. The process included a peer review panel and on-site visit.

School officials will be honored at the 2017 California Continuation Education Association state conference in Fresno on April 28-30.