Venues prepare for a soggy San Diego New Year’s Eve

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) It’s expected to be a rainy New Year’s Eve in San Diego. Some venues in the Gaslamp Quarter hosting New Year’s Eve parties have back-up plans because of the rain. However, they all say the celebration will continue no matter what.

From 22 floors above the Gaslamp Quarter, you can see downtown, the Coronado Bridge and it’s hard to miss how soggy it is.

“Not in recent memory, and I’ve been here since the hotel opened, and we’ve never had a rain out,” says Jeff Burg, Director of Operations, ‘Marriott Gaslamp Quarter’.

The “Marriott Gaslamp Quarter” is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party that’s from the street to the sky.

“It starts at the street level where we’ll have a tremendous amount of food, open bars and champagne all night long,” adds Burg.

Managers and staff are working on a back-up plan just in case the party on the rooftop bar, ‘Altitude’, needs to be moved indoors.

“We’re setting up our ballroom space on the 8th floor, which has a wraparound balcony,” says Burg, “Guests will still be able to enjoy the outside during the rain showers.”

Party goers will also be able to celebrate the end of 2016 in the ‘City Sights’, the venue right next to ‘Altitude’.

At the ‘Hard Rock Hotel’, a rooftop party is also planned. If it pours, a spokesperson for the hotel says people can celebrate in one of five venues inside the hotel. So, no matter what happens weather wise, the party will still go on in San Diego.

“We’re not expecting the rain to get in our way, we’re going to have a great time,” says Burg.