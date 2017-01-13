Video: Police in search of three masked suspects who robbed jewelry store

by Kelsey Meksto

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating these unknown suspects wanted for the following robbery in the City of San Diego.

On January 10, 2017, at about 4:15 PM three masked suspects walked into the FamMart located at 1755 Euclid Ave, San Diego. The suspects walked up to a jewelers business located inside the building. One of the suspects took out a handgun and pointed it at the owner. The other two suspects took out hammers and smashed the glass display cases at the jeweler’s counter. The suspects took jewelry out of the display case. The suspects ran out of the building. They were seen driving away in a light color four-door sedan, possibly a Kia.

Suspects Description: The suspects are described as males. The race of each male is unknown at this time. They were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves, generally dark jeans, and white masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.