Video: SeaWorld’s ‘One Ocean’ celebration

by Kelsey Meksto

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnfxcqe2pMw

SeaWorld held the ‘One Ocean’ show in celebration of all of the memories and new chapter for SeaWorld . This show was the last show to ever run with the beautiful killer whales.

Last year, under pressure from animal rights groups and others, SeaWorld said it would stop breeding orcas, cancel expansion plans of its holding tanks and overhaul its killer whale shows.

“There are gonna be a lot of changes that happen,” said SeaWorld San Diego’s Vice President of Entertainment Rick Schuiteman. “We’re gonna redo the set, we’re gonna eliminate the fountains, we’re gonna change the music. Then we’re gonna focus on the killer whales and educate people about the killer whales and inspire them to make a difference, to care about their environment and really give them an experience that matters,” Schuiteman said.

SeaWorld San Diego is the first to make the change to the more educational orca presentations. An interim “Killer Whale Presentation” begins Monday, January 9, and the all-new “Orca Encounter” opens in Summer 2017.