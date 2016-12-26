Visitors enjoy the snow in Julian

by Erika Cervantes

(Julian) It’s a winter wonderland in our local mountains with several inches of snow on the ground from Julian to Mount Laguna.

People are driving from all over the San Diego area to enjoy something rare, a day in the snow.

“She’s excited to build a snowman,” says Angie Solis, who’s playing in the snow with the her family.

“The grandchildren like to come to the snow because they only come once a year,” adds Marlene Mikie, who is also enjoying the snow.

With the Julian area receiving several inches of snow over the weekend, people wanted to get out and enjoy the winter weather before it melts away.

“The kids got excited and my kids got excited,” says Robert Mendez, who is visiting Julian, “I knew it was going to be kind of cold, so I wasn’t excited about that.”

The snow is also bringing lots of visitors to Julian. Not only are they enjoying the snow, they’re watching bakers make pies and standing in long lines to grab a bite to eat.

“We have about a 2-hour wait right now and we just opened two hours ago,” says Dreu Teter from ‘Julian Café and Bakery’, “It’s pretty busy.”

Even though it’s chilly outside, people say playing in the snow and hiking is worth it, because it’s just so pretty.

If you are heading up to the mountains, there are no chains required at this time.