Vista man arrested for Christmas Eve murder

by Amanda Shotsky

((VISTA)) An arrest has been made in the Christmas Eve murder of a young man in Vista. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail arrested 22 year-old Vista resident Kevin Phan for the shooting death of Tyler Branon. Branon was shot and killed at his uncle’s home on Morning Glory Lane. The family says he was attending a Christmas party when he went out his car and never returned.Detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting but can confirm that both the victim and suspect were acquaintances. Phan will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of murder. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.