Voters go face to face with congressional leaders

Tensions remain sky high across the country as constituents get face to face with their elected representatives during this congressional break.

The tension left over from the election still hasn’t gone away, and with congress in recess, voters want answers about what’s happening in Washington DC.

For days activists have stood in front of Congressman Darrell Issa and Congressman Duncan Hunter’s San Diego offices. They say they deserve a chance to air their grievances and ask their questions in person.

“We have a lot of handicapped veterans that need care and they deserve to be a top priority,” William Beadles said.

“We’re concerned about the affordable care act, we’re concerned about immigration, especially living in a border town. We’re concerned about a ban on immigration. El Cajon has over 60,000 Chaldean refugees,” Jane Tea said.

Congressman Issa took questions from constituents for 90 minutes on Tuesday but a crowd rallied at his Vista home Thursday. He said the whole experience was tough for his family.

“It is a peaceful movement, but a movement with a lot of voices,” Tea added.

Congressman Hunter has stayed mostly out of sight this week but his office tells CW6 they’re working to schedule a town hall next month.

“He was voted in to represent the people and they have a right to listen to what he has to say and answer any questions,” Beadles added.

Issa admits he’ll never be able to please all of his three-quarters-of-a-million voters, but he hopes some of this anger will cool down when people get a chance to see what this new administration is actually doing.

“People who traffic drugs and human beings need to be at the front of deportations. That is reasonable. 11 million people are not going to be rounded up. The people terrorizing our community should be the highest priority,” Rep. Issa said.

He’s also been at the forefront of the movement to replace Obamacare.

“Emergency rooms are still overcrowded. There are still rising costs. We’ve gotta fix it. It’s a big part of what I heard when I was back home this week,” the Congressman said.

He also wants San Diegans to know our relationship with Mexico matters.

“We’re the busiest port anywhere in the world. Commerce is extremely important,” he added.

Congressman Issa returns to Washington on Sunday.

Our three congressional Democrats – Scott Peters, Juan Vargas and Susan Davis all had events this week. They were largely uneventful.