Walk For Animals North County 2017

by CW6 Staff

Join CW6 and the San Diego Humane Society for Walk For Animals on Saturday, February 25th at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.

Celebrate your love for animals and enjoy a 2-mile leashed dog-friendly walk at North County’s largest dog walk.

When you participate in the Walk for Animals, you’re helping San Diego Humane Society provide food, shelter, and a second chance for more than 30,000 homeless animals that will come into our care this year.

WALK FOR ANIMALS NORTH COUNTY

Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 7 a.m.

Kit Carson Park in Escondido

Become a volunteer! E-mail volinfo@sdhumane.org for opportunities.