The wall along the Mexican border would cost $12-$15 billion, says McConnell

Paul Ryan: We agree with the “fence.”

Sen. McConnell: It’ll cost up to $15 billion.

When asked about Trump’s plan for the wall, Speaker Ryan said he has been in support of the “fence” since 2006.

As for paying for it with federal funding, Speaker Ryan said “we will wait and see” what the Trump administration proposes. He avoided questions if the cost of the wall will be offset by spending cuts.

“We have ambitious goals and ambitious timelines,” Speaker Ryan added.

The goal is “make good on so many of the promises” by the end of 2017.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said building the wall along the Mexican border would cost $12 billion to $15 billion.