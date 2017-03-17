Wanted By FBI San Diego: High School Sophomores and Juniors for Teen Academy



Applications are now being accepted for FBI San Diego’s 2017 Teen Academy, which will take place

on June 28, 2017 and August 16, 2017, at the San Diego Field Office headquarters in Sorrento

Valley. Any student interested in the FBI, what we do, and how a relationship with the FBI can help

their school and community is encouraged to apply. The Teen Academy is open to high school

sophomores or juniors enrolled in a public, private, charter, or home school program. The applicant

must currently attend school within San Diego County or Imperial County to be eligible to apply.

Students selected for the FBI Teen Academy spend an interactive day with special agents and

professional staff participating in both classroom and hands-on activities. Classes will offer an

insider’s look into gang and drug investigations, hands-on experience involving evidence collection,

and tactical operations, all while learning about the FBI’s core values. After completing the class,

students will be more aware of the challenges their communities face and better understand how the

FBI serves their community. Teen Academy graduates are encouraged to mentor their peers by

sharing the knowledge they have gained through the program.

The FBI’s Teen Academy application process allows for the identification of a diverse pool of

students who are capable of leadership and have an interest in the FBI. An essay is required of all

applicants. The essay will be the first element of the application package that will be reviewed and

provides insight into the student’s motivations for attending and the student’s expectations of the

Teen Academy. All applications should highlight the student’s school activities and community

involvement, which will be an important part of the criteria used to evaluate the applicants.

Applications, supporting essay, and release form must be received at the FBI San Diego field office

by 4 p.m. on April 10, 2017. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.

2017

FBI San Diego Teen Academy Application

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/san-diego-2017-teen-academy-application.pdf/view

Send completed applications to:

FBI San Diego Attn: Community Outreach Specialist

10385