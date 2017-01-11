Warning for people using online job boards

Scam artists are targeting people looking for jobs

by John Carroll

An alert for anyone using job recruitment sites like Monster.com or Zip Recruiter. Scam artists are using information they get from those sites and targeting job seekers, going after their personal information and their bank accounts.

“I come across this company and just decided to roll the dice,” said job seeker Camilo Hernandez.

Hernandez is talking about Agfa Healthcare, a huge corporation based in both Germany and Belgium. There’s nothing suspicious about them. So, using the job site Zip Recruiter, Hernandez indicated an interest in a customer service/data entry position.

“I got an email back, it was like maybe a week after,” Hernandez said.

The headliner of that email said “resume approved, interview schedule. Hernandez was thrilled.

But there were already red flags. The word “resume” in the second sentence is singular, it should be plural. The first sentence in the second paragraph should be two sentences. The contact email at the bottom is for someone with a gmail account, odd for someone working for such a large, reputable company. But those red flags escaped the notice of someone who thought they’d found a job they really wanted.

“It specifically stated there’s a code where you have to send in to Google Hangouts and never had that where I had to actually place a code into a messaging system. I’ve never heard of that,” Hernandez said.

But that’s what scammers play on, the hope that you’ve found that perfect job, and the vulnerability that creates.

“I was skeptical but I just wanted it to be real at that point.”

So Hernandez went ahead and joined Google Hangouts. That led to a text conversation with someone who identified themself as James C. Jay, a hiring interview superior. It went on to ask “what are your full name, etc. More tortured English. James C. Jay then went on to say what he wanted. “My social, the card, a birth certificate and a passport,” Hernandez said.

“What we often find with job boards is we find a lot of naivete in the job search arena and so these people are taken advantage of,” said Better Business Bureau President & CEO Sheryl Reichert. Reichert went on to give some advice to job seekers. “You should not have to turn over your social security number on the first job application. You want to be very guarded with your personal information and you want to make sure you’re dealing with a legit employer,” Reichert said.

“It embarrassed me a lot just having to go through the fact that… it’s just too good to be true,” Hernandez said with a sigh.

Fortunately Camilo Hernandez did not turn over any of that personal information. The supposed job interviewer tried to use a feature of Google Hangouts to ping Hernandez’s location. Hernandez had turned that function off already so it didn’t work, but he said it freaked him out and he immediately signed off. He’s still looking for that ideal job.