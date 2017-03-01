Water continues to spill over the Lower Otay Dam in Chula Vista

The water continues to spill over the lower Otay Dam in Chula Vista. As you can see in this drone footage taken by CW6’s Pete Carrillo ,the reservoir began spilling over its dam yesterday for the first time in six years. City officials say no downstream danger is anticipated. It’s a short hike from the lower Otay Park for this spectacular view, but if you go be careful. A portion of the side of the cliff near the dam recently gave way after the recent heavy rains.