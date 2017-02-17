Weekend service alerts for MTS

San Diego – The Metropolitan Transit System is advising passengers to plan ahead and prepare for delays on Friday and Saturday in anticipation of inclement weather in the San Diego region. Flooding and storm damage could delay Trolley and bus service. MTS recommends that passengers check the MTS website, sdmts.com/alerts and Twitter handle @sdmts for updates.

Additionally, MTS is scheduling extra trains to accommodate thousands of fans expected to attend Monster Jam at Petco Park on Saturday.

For Monster Jam, trains will depart all stations every 15 minutes before and after the event. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Green Line trains will increase frequency to every 7 minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown San Diego. Increased frequency will continue after the event until crowds diminish. The final trains leaving the downtown area are as follows:

Green Line (12th & Imperial to SDSU): 11:36 p.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line (America Plaza to San Ysidro): 11:48 p.m.

Orange Line (Santa Fe Depot to El Cajon): 11:49 p.m.

The Pit Party located in the Lexus Lot will be open from 2 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. (event ticket and Pit Pass required for entry). Passengers taking the Green Line to the Pit Party should exit at the Gaslamp Quarter Station. Passengers taking the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line should exit at 12th & Imperial Transit Center.

Recommended locations to park and ride the Trolley to both events are:

Qualcomm Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Green Line, 30 minutes to Petco Park)

Old Town Transit Center: 412 free parking spots (Green Line, 15 minutes to Petco Park)

Palm Avenue Station: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line, 23 minutes to Petco Park)

Spring Street Transit Center: 324 free parking spots (Orange Line, 26 minutes to Petco Park)

MTS also has many bus routes with stops in the downtown area including Rapid 215 (SDSU – downtown San Diego) and Rapid 235 (Escondido – downtown San Diego). Both routes will be departing stations every 15 minutes for most of the day.

Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of the county. In FY 2016, MTS served 92.6 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.