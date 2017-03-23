What to do if a tsunami hits

Anywhere there’s a coastline, there can be a tsunami and that means lives and property at risk. On Thursday, County emergency officials held a news conference at La Jolla Shores as part of Tsunami Awareness Week to make sure people know what to do in the event a tsunami hits here.

“We have 10 coastal jurisdictions, so anywhere that you’re near the beach, you want to be aware that could happen,” said Michael Davis, San Diego County Senior Emergency Services Coordinator.

Tsunamis are waves or series of waves generated by an earthquake, landslide or volcanic eruption in the ocean. City of San Diego Lifeguard Services Lt. John Sandmeyer says a significant one happens about every 20 years in San Diego.

“It travels very fast you can go 400, 500 miles an hour and the period of the wave from crest to crest can be miles across,” he said.

Davis says there are unique response plans in place for every coastal area. He says they used to include mass evacuations, but officials have learned that more focused evacuations are better. The new plans take into account where a tsunami is likely to move based on features unique to each area.

“Based on their topography and their inundation zone and their population,” he said

A tsunami could come from any one of the 8 faultlines offshore or from faults miles away. If a major quake hits far away, you are urged to listen in for emergency information to find out if there is a tsunami warning. If are at the beach and feel a large quake, officials say you should leave. Generally 2 miles inland is safe or 50 feet up. Davis says in flat areas like Del Mar, you’ll have to go farther inland, than you would in La Jolla where there are many bluffs.

Officials also urge people to go to readysandiego.org and sign up for emergency text alerts with Alert San Diego.