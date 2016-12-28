Where’s the best place to ski in 2017?

Liftopia's best in snow awards ranks the top mountain resorts

by Kelsey Meksto

Photo: OnTheSnow

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2016 – Liftopia, the largest online and mobile marketplace for lift tickets and other mountain activities, today unveiled its first-ever 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards honoring the most beloved ski areas in North America. Unlike other awards, the 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards, Powered By Liftopia, is the only ranking that incorporates the largest dataset in the industry combined with feedback from thousands of skiers and snowboarders to determine ski areas they are most passionate about in North America.

The 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards features winners across seven categories, including Beginner-Friendly, Most Challenging, Family-Friendly, Best Snow Consistency and Quality, Least Crowded, and Best Value in addition to overall Best in Snow. Winners were compiled in five different regions, including Northeast, West Coast, High West, Southeast and Midwest.

The top 10 Best in Snow winners are:

1.Magic Mountain, Vermont

2.Crystal Mountain, Michigan

3.Mad River Glen, Vermont

4.Alta, Utah

5.Jay Peak, Vermont

6.Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

7.Wildcat Mountain, New Hampshire

8.Powder Mountain, Utah

9.Snowbird, Utah

10.Sugarloaf, Maine

“We crafted the Best in Snow Awards with details from a consumer survey and combined the results with our proprietary data to uncover the ski areas people love most. We are excited that the findings show what we already believed to be true: consumers do have amazing passion for ski areas of all sizes,” said Evan Reece, co-founder and CEO of Liftopia.