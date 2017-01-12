White House names San Diego a ‘Tech Hire City’

by CW6 News Team

(CW6 San Diego) – The White House has named ‘America’s Finest City’ a “Tech Hire City”.

Innovation economy accounts for 25% of San Diego’s GDP.

San Diego is a great destination for tech start-ups. The city has been doing great work training people on software development and other new technology focused jobs.

Some of the biggest tech players in the industry such as Qualcomm and Illumina are located right here in San Diego, as well as a ton of start-ups.

