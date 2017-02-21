Whittier Police Chief decries early release laws in fatal shooting of Whittier Officer

State Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation says man charged in case was not released early

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it’s setting the record straight. The Department said a parolee who is charged with killing a Whittier Police Officer was not released early from prison. This after Whittier’s Police Chief said laws passed by California voters regarding early release are proving dangerous for law enforcement.

One thing everyone agrees on, the news out of Whittier is heartbreaking. Officer Keith Boyer, a 27-year veterans of the Whittier Police Department, gunned down while he and his partner were trying to help what they thought was a man having car trouble.

Instead, police said 26-year old Michael Mejia got out of a car, that police said was stolen, and opened fire on Boyer and his partner. Officer Patrick Hazel was injured, Boyer died from a gunshot wound. Mejia survived and is in critical condition.

“All of us have been grieving since 10 o’clock this morning,” said Whittier Police Chief Jim Piper. Piper could barely hold back tears talking about Boyer’s killing. Boyer was a longtime friend of the Chief. On Monday, the LA Sheriff’s Lieutenant leading the investigation into Boyer’s murder said repeatedly that Mejia had been released early because of a law passed by California voters. That did not sit well with Piper.

“We need to pull our head out of the sand and start realizing what we’re doing to our communities and to our officers who give their life like Officer Boyer did today,” Chief Piper said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families and certainly the department,” said Gary Moore. Moore is the President of the San Diego Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “Any law in place that would put a violent felon back into the streets, I don’t think anybody wants,” he said.

But Moore also said it’s anything but clear that that’s what happened here, and late Tuesday afternoon the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided a statement on Mejia’s release. It said in part: “This individual served full state prison terms as defined by law. None of the state’s recent criminal justice reforms – including AB 109, Proposition 47 or Proposition 57 – impacted when this individual was released from state prison.”

But it didn’t end there. The CCDR spokesperson said AB 109, which relocated some prisoners to county jails to ease prison overcrowding, Mejia being one of them, meant he was the responsibility of the LA County Probation Department, not the state. We asked Moore whether he thought the laws are good, bad or somewhere in between.

“I don’t know if we can grade them as good and bad laws,” Moore said.

Prop 57, which would re-classify some violent felonies to non-violent felonies has yet to take effect. Michael Mejia is also suspected of killing one of his relatives before the shootout with police.