Whittier Police Chief takes aim at California laws which have allowed early release of convicted criminals
Parolee who was released is suspected in earlier homicide and auto theft prior to shooting and killing Officer Boyer and wounding a second officer
WHITTIER (CNS) – A veteran police officer was shot and killed today and
another officer was wounded by a suspected 26-year-old gang member, who had
been driving a stolen car and may have been involved in a murder related to the
early morning car theft before the fatal gunfire, authorities said.
Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista took the
two police officers to UCI Medical Center, according to a county fire
department dispatcher.
Boyer died from his injuries at the hospital and Hazel was listed in
stable condition, Corina said.
The officer who was shot and killed was Keith Wayne Boyer. Boyer joined
the force in 1989 and became a full-time police officer in 1990, Whittier
police Chief Jeff Piper told reporters today at a news conference outside the
Whittier police station.
The wounded officer was identified as Patrick Hazel, a three-year
department veteran, Piper said.
He last was reported in stable condition.
Boyer was a divorced father of grown children, a drummer who played in
bands for non-profit events and a “personal friend of mine for 25 years,”
Piper said.
“He was the best of the best,” Piper said. “He was humble, smiling,
positive. He was a great guy and recently talked to me about retiring.”
The impact of this shooting will “last for years. But we’re gonna get
through it. This makes us stronger. And everyone needs to know what these
officers face on a daily basis,” Piper said as he broke down in tears.
“We have been grieving since 10 a.m. this morning,” Piper said. “I
didn’t think I had any more tears left to cry but obviously I do.”
Gathering himself, Piper took aim at laws which have allowed early
release of convicted criminals on parole.
“Enough is enough,” Piper said. “We keep passing laws that keep
raising crime. We have to think about what we are doing to our communities and
officers by putting these kinds of people back on the street.
“You have no idea how things have changed in the last four years,”
Piper continued. “People don’t want to follow rules, don’t care about
people.”
Piper’s concerns were echoed by Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell
who spoke about the passage of new laws that put convicted criminals like
today’s shooter out on the street with an early parole.
“AB 109 provides for some early releases. Prop 47 stops people from
entering the system and Prop 51 accelerates their release,” McDonnell said.
“County jail has become a default state prison,” McDonnell said. “But
people need to be rehabilitated before they get released on to the streets.
There also needs to be drug treatment and treatment for mental illness first.
Right now, we are putting people on the streets who are not ready to be on the
streets.”
Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina, who is heading up the investigation in the
deadly shootout, declined to release the name of the gunman who remains
hospitalized in an intensive care unit this afternoon.
“It looks like he’s gonna live,” Corina told the assembled reporters.
Corina also said that witnesses have identified the shooter as the
possible gunman involved in a murder early this morning involving the stolen
car the gunman was driving through Whittier before he had his accident.
However, Corina did not provide any details on that homicide and car theft
which he said occurred in East Los Angeles early this morning.
The shootout began shortly after the unnamed suspect had rear-ended some
motorists, disabling the vehicle he was driving. He then asked people in the
car he struck to help him move the disabled vehicle, according to Corina.
Police were called to the location, in the area of Colima Road and Mar
Vista Street, at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander.
Officers arriving at the scene were told by motorists that the suspect
was around the corner with the disabled car, Corina said.
When officers approached the suspect, he was sitting in his car. As they
asked him out of the car and prepared to pat him down for weapons, he pulled
out a semi-automatic handgun and began firing at the officers, Corina said.
The sheriff’s lieutenant said the suspect was Hispanic, a resident of
Los Angeles, had been out of prison on parole for about two weeks and was
driving a vehicle stolen in East Los Angeles.
The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, Corina said.
“Here you have a case where two officers walk up on a vehicle where
they believe someone needs medical assistance and they end up in a gunbattle
fighting for their lives,” McDonnell told reporters.
A Whittier Police SUV was observed at the scene with a shattered
driver’s side window.
Boyer’s body was taken from UCI Medical Center to the Orange County
Coroner’s Office this afternoon in a 10-minute motorcade surrounded by police
cars and other public safety officers showing their respect.
Traffic was held while the motorcade passed through Orange County streets.