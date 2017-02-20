Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to traffic collision involving stolen vehicle

Police Officer Patrick Hazel wounded. A 26 year-old suspected gang member in custody after being shot.

Update: (Whittier) The Whittier police officer slain earlier today has been

identified as 25-year veteran Keith Boyer, according to Whittier Police Chief

Jeff Piper. The wounded officer was identified as Patrick Hazel. L.A. County

Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina says the suspect is expected to live — and is also

suspected in another murder in East Los Angeles.

WHITTIER (CNS) – A police officer was shot and killed today and another

one was wounded by a suspected 26-year-old gang member who had been driving a

stolen car, Whittier police said.

The suspect had rear-ended some motorists, disabling the vehicle he was

driving. He then asked people in the car he struck to help him move the

disabled vehicle, according to sheriff’s Lt. John Corina.

Police were called to the location, in the area of Colima Road and Mar

Vista Street, at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander.

Officers arriving at the scene were told by motorists that the suspect

was around the corner with the disabled car, Corina said.

When officers approached the suspect, he was sitting in his car. As they

asked him out of the car and prepared to pat him down for weapons, he pulled

out a semi-automatic handgun and began firing at officers, Corina said.

The sheriff’s lieutenant said the suspect was Hispanic, a resident of

Los Angeles, had been out of prison on parole for about two weeks and was

driving a vehicle stolen in East Los Angeles.

The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, Corina said.

Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista rushed

two police officers to UCI Medical Center, according to a county fire

department dispatcher.

An officer died from his injuries at UCI Medical Center and the other

officer was listed in stable condition, Corina said.

The suspect, although in stable condition, was at an area hospital’s

Intensive Care Unit.

A Whittier Police SUV was observed at the scene with a shattered

driver’s side window.



The body of the deceased officer was taken from UCI Medical Center to

the Orange County Coroner’s Office this afternoon in a 10-minute motorcade

surrounded by police cars and other public safety officers showing their

respect. Traffic was held while the motorcade passed through Orange County

streets.