Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to traffic collision involving stolen vehicle
Police Officer Patrick Hazel wounded. A 26 year-old suspected gang member in custody after being shot.
Update: (Whittier) The Whittier police officer slain earlier today has been
identified as 25-year veteran Keith Boyer, according to Whittier Police Chief
Jeff Piper. The wounded officer was identified as Patrick Hazel. L.A. County
Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina says the suspect is expected to live — and is also
suspected in another murder in East Los Angeles.
WHITTIER (CNS) – A police officer was shot and killed today and another
one was wounded by a suspected 26-year-old gang member who had been driving a
stolen car, Whittier police said.
The suspect had rear-ended some motorists, disabling the vehicle he was
driving. He then asked people in the car he struck to help him move the
disabled vehicle, according to sheriff’s Lt. John Corina.
Police were called to the location, in the area of Colima Road and Mar
Vista Street, at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander.
Officers arriving at the scene were told by motorists that the suspect
was around the corner with the disabled car, Corina said.
When officers approached the suspect, he was sitting in his car. As they
asked him out of the car and prepared to pat him down for weapons, he pulled
out a semi-automatic handgun and began firing at officers, Corina said.
The sheriff’s lieutenant said the suspect was Hispanic, a resident of
Los Angeles, had been out of prison on parole for about two weeks and was
driving a vehicle stolen in East Los Angeles.
The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, Corina said.
Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista rushed
two police officers to UCI Medical Center, according to a county fire
department dispatcher.
An officer died from his injuries at UCI Medical Center and the other
officer was listed in stable condition, Corina said.
The suspect, although in stable condition, was at an area hospital’s
Intensive Care Unit.
A Whittier Police SUV was observed at the scene with a shattered
driver’s side window.
The body of the deceased officer was taken from UCI Medical Center to
the Orange County Coroner’s Office this afternoon in a 10-minute motorcade
surrounded by police cars and other public safety officers showing their
respect. Traffic was held while the motorcade passed through Orange County
streets.