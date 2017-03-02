How will $1-Trillion infrastructure bill impact San Diego?

(San Diego) During his speech to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump said he wants Congress to approve a bill spending a trillion dollars on infrastructure.

All over San Diego, there are potholes, cracks, and other signs that some of our main ways of getting around, need an upgrade.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” says Gary Gallegos, Executive Director of SANDAG, “A lot of our transportation system is getting up in age. The freeways that were built 3 or 4 decades ago are now needing to be rehabilitated and improved.”

Gallegos says the organization is keeping up with all the projects that need to get done. However, receiving more federal money would expedite replacing bridges, fixing railroad tracks, building a platform at Del Mar, and upgrading freeways.

“Other places where the money could be helpful is I-5. We’ve got a set of improvements but they’re going to take 20-30 years to get done because of lack of resources,” says Gallegos.

A 2016 study done by “TRIP”, a National Transportation Research Group shows just how much San Diego’s aging infrastructure is costing drivers. Repairs to cars and increased fuel consumption because of deficient roads costs around $1800-dollars a year. The price for traffic congestion is $887-dollars and 46% of our road conditions are considered to be in poor condition. According to Gallegos, that’s why every penny the county and local cities can get is worth it.

“The bottom line is we would welcome any help we could get from the federal government to advance our infrastructure here in San Diego.”

There are still a lot of questions about President Trump’s infrastructure plan. Until more details are known, all we can do is wait and see what type of help it may bring.

“Is it water? Is it energy? It is transportation? We don’t know whether it would be earmarked or a block grant to the state,” says Gallegos.

The trillion dollar investment would be financed through private and public capital. There’s no timeline for when the infrastructure bill will be introduced.